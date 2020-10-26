U.S. stocks closed mostly up on Friday, with most sectors higher. The communications services sector performed best, but the energy sector under performed as crude oil fell.
Gilead Sciences announced Friday that the FDA has approved remdesivir in the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
The October IHS Markit flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index reported that the manufacturing and services sector grew at 55.5 percent, the highest reading since February, 2019.
U.S. Treasuries were little changed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 270 points, 0.95 percent, for the week.
The spot price of gold rose $.70 to $1,905.30.
Crude oil fell $.89 to $39.75 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is little changed at 1.64 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield is little changed at .84 percent.
