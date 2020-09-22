Fall is officially here and we are moving forward with fall programming. If you haven’t had a chance to participate in a September program, there is still time.
• Sept. 21 and 28, 10-11 a.m., From Inspiration to Voice Writing class for adults
• Sept. 22, 4:15-5 p.m., Middle School Trivia; 7 p.m., “Nailed It” Adult Craft Night
• Sept. 23, 10 a.m., Virtual Storytime with Mrs. Becky
• Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-12 noon, Growing Readers Together Kick-Off; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Community Cleanup at Alpine Park (pick up bags and gloves from SRL)
• Sept. 25, 11 a.m.-12 noon, “Slam It!” Poetry and Pizza for teens; 1- 2:30 p.m., Create A Special Book For A Friend, 4th-8th graders
• Sept. 29, 4:30-5:30 p.m., author Mark Parisi will be giving a Virtual Drawing Workshop (see website for gotomeeting log-in details)
If you don’t have a chance to come to our September events, remember we have options for at home library use as well.
Kanopy is the best video streaming service for quality, thoughtful entertainment. Find critically-acclaimed movies, documentaries, foreign films, classic cinema, independent films and educational videos that inspire, enrich and entertain. Stream thousands of films for free with your library card.
Creativebug is your go-to resource for high-quality, on-trend arts and crafts instructional videos. You get on-demand access to our full library of 1,000-plus art and craft classes for artists and makers of all levels.
Enjoy award-winning HD instructional videos on drawing, painting, sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, baking and more. All classes are taught by experts with new classes added daily. Over 1,000 ad-free, concisely edited classes in high-quality HD, downloadable patterns, templates and recipes, and access to Creativebug community galleries and forum.
Need a book to cozy up to during this fall season? Try these suggestions:
• “The Year of the Witching” by Alexis Henderson
• “Real Life” by Brandon Taylor
• “Night Film” by Marisha Pessl
• “Autumn” by Ali Smith
• “Every Bone a Prayer” by Ashley Blooms
• “The Book of Two Ways,” a novel by Jodi Picoult
Happy reading!
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.