Salida School District is poised to return to in-person learning after a two week absence from school buildings.
The district took two extra days during the week of Thanksgiving with no classes and is spending this week doing remote learning.
Wednesday the district announced a COVID-19 testing event for district families in conjunction with Chaffee County Public Health.
The event, set for noon-2 p.m. today at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, is for school aged families that:
• Traveled for Thanksgiving.
• Saw people outside of their household.
• Are symptomatic.
• Participated in any other activity that puts them at risk for developing COVID-19.
Salida School superintendent David Blackburn said in a letter to district families, “If you are feeling symptomatic or traveled or realize you took risks this break, please consider participating in this testing event.
“We are trying to avoid any unnecessary exposures and quarantines on staff and families.
“Thank you to our local public health for responding to our request for this special event,” he said.
Families that missed the 8 a.m. cut off today to resister for the event, are encouraged to call CCPH at 719-539-4510 to make an appointment for the regular 10:30 a.m.-noon Friday testing at the Touber Building, 448 E. First Street.
