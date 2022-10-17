The Spartan Cross-Country team gained valuable racing experience at the Eric Wolff Invitational in Monte Vista on Friday, as the girls’ team finished third with 64 points, and the boys’ team seventh with 117 points, as both competed against 17 other teams.
The Gunnison Lady Cowboys claimed first with 12 points and the Rocky Ford boys took first with 19 points.
Half of the Spartan team stayed home working out during this time, and coach Kenny Wilcox said that the goal for competing members was to earn spots for regionals and gain racing experience.
Salida last competed at the Wolff Invitational in 2019.
Conditions were ideal for racing with temperatures in the 50’s and little wind. Wilcox described the course as being pancake flat with a mix of grass, uneven footing and a few bending turns, runing through the middle by the Monte Vista Golf Course.
Besides sophomore River Thompson, none of the girls’ team had even been running at this point in the season a year prior, Wilcox noted.
Thompson, who missed the home meet a couple weeks ago due to sickness finished eighth with a time of 22 minutes and 41 seconds, starting aggressive and finishing only 23 seconds from her Colorado personal record.
Sophomore Raeann Shively, who has been fighting a cold the last two weeks, pushed through and finished 19th with a time of 24:57.
Olivia Guymon and Amelia Keyser ranked as the 2nd and 4th fastest freshmen in the race with respective times of 25:32 (placing 23rd) and 26:32 (placing 29th).
The winner of the race was Madelyn Stice of Gunnison High School with a time of 19:20.
With enthusiasm and energy, junior Cooper Hodge of the boys’ team managed to run the second fastest time of his life at 21:27, placing 48th overall.
Freshman Orion Baxter finished nine seconds behind Rocky Ford runner Tyler Feheren, who was at or near the front of many middle school races a year ago.
Freshman Caleb Vold crossed the line less than a second away from a personal record, with a time of 22:33, in 57th place.
Baxter and fellow freshman Jamie Hawley came in as 3rd and 5th fastest of all freshmen boys, with times of 19:17 (20th) and 20:32 (34th), respectively.
Wilcox mentioned that four years ago, Orion Baxter’s older brother Izayah, now a senior and captain of the team, also finished 20th at the Eric Wolff Invitational with a time of 20:07.
Josh Snyder of Rocky Ford took the individual boys’ title with 17:41.
The cross-country team’s next meet will be the regional competition Thursday, before their state meet at Norris Penrose Event Center on Oct. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.