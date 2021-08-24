Poncha Springs Board of Trustees denied a land use application Monday for a proposed Love’s Travel Stop at the northwest corner of CR 120 and Halley’s Avenue in Poncha Springs.
The proposed 4.9-acre site was just south of the Monarch Crossings live-and-work development.
The Monday meeting was standing room only as residents attended to be heard during the public hearing portion of the discussion.
In all, 26 residents spoke at the joint meeting of the Poncha Springs Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Trustees.
Many raised concerns such as security, traffic volume, light pollution, noise and fumes.
Several speakers said they had no objection to having a Love’s Travel Stop in Poncha Springs, saying such a business was needed, but they thought the site chosen was inappropriate.
While the company, Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores Inc., had already purchased the land for the development and had addressed several concerns in paperwork submitted to the town, many questions remained unanswered.
Dave Ward, president of the Planning and Zoning Commission, initially proposed tabling the discussion until a future meeting. However, member Adrian Quintana made a motion to deny the application, which the Planning and Zoning Commission passed.
A further motion to deny was made and passed by the Board of Trustees.
In other business a land use application for the Halley’s Corner minor subdivision preliminary plat was tabled by the trustees.
Trustees approved a special event license for a Chaffee County Democrats event at Chipeta Park and Poncha Springs Town Hall to be held Sept. 12.
Proposed new signage for Crossroads Church on the northeast corner of U.S. 285 and CR 128 was approved.
A commercial site plan for construction of an outbuilding at Salida Stove and Spa, 11130 W. U.S. 50, was also approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.