Salida’s Full Circle Restorative Justice is one of five programs to share $500,000 in School Justice Partnership Innovation Grants from the Colorado Attorney General’s office.
As a result, Attorney General Phil Weiser will visit Salida for an open forum at 10 a.m. Sunday in Thonhoff Park during which he will speak briefly and host a discussion on reducing the “school-to-prison pipeline.”
FCRJ will receive $50,000 per year over two years to “provide alternatives to harsh punishment practices like suspension and expulsion, enhance students’ emotional and physical wellbeing, and support youth after they have been released from incarceration to reduce their chances of re-entering the criminal justice system.”
Strict social distancing guidelines will be followed during the open forum and the event will be livestreamed on the Colorado Attorney General’s Office Facebook page.
