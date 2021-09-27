Picture this: Salida in 1880 is just rooted. First Street is a dirt road leading into town, wood-frame buildings are being built every day, and the Denver & Rio Grande trains are chugging through on their way to Leadville. Traveling salesmen disembark from the train, advertising their professions in the town’s freshly minted paper.
Some of these salesmen were photographer artists, brought in by the allure of the mountains and lured in by the money to be made from townsfolk. The Messrs. Brumfield and Byers opened what may have been the first permanent quarters for a photography business in Salida, above Cheap Charley’s clothing store on First Street. They were there about a year.
In 1884, C. Henry Clark opened his gallery above Wheeler’s Hardware Store on F Street and began snapping images. There was no want of material; the Denver & Rio Grande railroad provided good subject fare. Clark could frequently be seen recording images of D&RG brotherhood conventions at the rail yards or up on Marshall Pass taking pictures of trains in the wintertime.
A threefold tragedy struck Clark before the decade was over, the first when his son died in 1887. Then in January 1888, Peter Mulvany’s new hotel caught fire, burning up a large portion of downtown, including Clark’s studio, which was right next door to the Craig Opera House at F and Second streets. Clark was in the process of moving, so most of his equipment was saved, but his collection of negatives of early-day Salida was a total loss.
Clark’s new studio was at 229 F (today 227), on the second floor of Hall & Howard’s grocery store where “a large parlor furnishes an attractive place in which to await your turn to sit before the eye of the camera.” Later that year, Clark partnered with Charles W. Erdlen, a Buena Vista photographer known for his landscape shots. Erdlen moved to Salida but kept his BV business open.
The following year brought the last calamity upon Clark. His daughter became ill with typhoid fever and Clark refused medical help since he believed that disease is mental, not physical, and can be cured with faith, not science.
Soon, townsfolk found out and the rebuke was swift, making news throughout the region. The Leadville paper was scathing: “He is a Christian Scientist and won’t call a physician. He thinks he possesses the power to heal without medical assistance, because of his belief. Citizens were never so indignant. Clark had a son die a year ago for want of attention. It is said his son had the dropsy (or edema). The daughter now sick is growing worse momentarily.”
By the time authorities intervened, it was too late. Ada was nearly dead, and Clark became a pariah of his own making. The Salida paper’s eulogy of Ada was an unhappy one: “We can only say, in regard to the death of this child, that it is one of the saddest circumstances which we have ever known, and we hope it will prove an instructive lesson to the parents, who are laboring under what we consider a very erroneous and dangerous belief. The child at the time of her death was under the care of two of our local physicians, but we cannot help believing that had they been called earlier, she might have been alive today.”
C.H. Clark and his wife left town within a week and Erdlen took over operation of the photography studio. Besides portraits, Erdlen sold images of the local scenery that he enhanced with crayons, watercolors and inks. It was a popular technique of the era where photographers touched up black and white negatives with color.
The local paper boasted of his skill: “Not only is he very successful in taking portraits, but in the line of views of buildings and mountain scenery he has won a reputation almost national. His fine views of Rocky Mountain scenery are sent all over the country. Mr. Erdlen’s gallery is one of the best equipped galleries in the state, and all work that he turns out is first-class.”
The 1890s saw a boom in the photo business in Salida. Along with Erdlen, Newell Meigs, Joe Barber and Frank Ray were all active during this time. Ray eventually took over Erdlen’s studio.
In 1892, Charles E. Skinner came into town from the east, hoping to open a gallery. For a time, he operated a studio out of a small iron-clad building on the corner of Second and E streets, selling cabinet cards for $3 a dozen. He didn’t stay long, hopping a train west, eventually ending up in San Francisco.
Salida beckoned him back and in 1900 he bought the vacant property next to Ray’s Studio. Charles set to work with an architect on the new building, which would have the following blueprint: “It will be 25 feet front and 50 feet deep and built especially to accommodate a photograph gallery. C.E. Skinner has taken a long-time lease on the building, and it will be constructed according to his plans and will contain only the gallery. There will be a neat front and a fine sky light in the rear. The total cost of the building will be near $1,500.”
When Skinner’s gallery opened, it was boasted as having the “most completely equipped studio in Colorado outside of Denver and Colorado Springs” with wide-angled lenses in use and a new electric flashlight machine “absolutely instantaneous in operation.”
Charles was so successful that at Christmastime he advertised “Baby Days” at the gallery, offering free portraits of children age 2 and younger. The local paper reported on one of Skinner’s Baby Days: “It was a big day … there were some ninety-two mothers there, each with a bright little tot to be entertained from a distance as it sat alone, long enough to get an acceptable negative made. At the close of this baby day inaugurated by the enterprising artist, one hundred excellent negatives had been taken, and all pronounced it a most successful event. It is no small matter to entertain the infant and keep it in the proper mood and position for a good photo, but Mr. Skinner is equal to the emergency, and concluded his hundred sitting in good order.”
Skinner left town in 1903 and Frank Ray was the last photographer left standing. Then Ray moved to California in 1908 and the studio and business were sold to Henry R. Hay, a newcomer from back east. The local paper welcomed him: “Mr. Hay came west looking for a new location, and as Salida’s surroundings and delightful climate conformed to his ideal, he has decided to cast his lot among the people of the Gem city.”
Henry immediately made 229 F his own. He held watercolor classes at his upstairs studio and sharpened his skills with classes in Denver, staying up to date with new techniques. And he hired Helen Hanks, a recent graduate of Salida High.
In 1923, Henry purchased the building outright. He renovated, turning the place into Salida’s latest social scene with “the reception room (being) a cozy parlor for the ladies of Salida where they will be welcome at all times.”
In the 1920s, coloring images became a thing of the past and Hay began advertising “Kodak finishing” for all his images. His work became nationally recognized, appearing in the Saturday Evening Post.
After Henry’s death in 1937, Helen took over and kept the name The Hay Studio. Today, the Hay Studio sign is still visible on the outside of 227 F St.
Joy Jackson is desk clerk and archivist at Salida Regional Library. Follow twitter.com/SalidaArchive to see historic images of Salida.
