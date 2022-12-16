The Chaffee County Community Foundation recently awarded $42,155 in funding to 28 local nonprofit organizations from its Fall Grants Cycle.
The average award size for each nonprofit was approximately $1,500, a press release stated.
For this cycle, the foundation partnered with Sangre de Cristo Electric Association to administer up to $25,000 in funding to nonprofits from Lake, Chaffee, Fremont and Custer counties. An additional $18,755 was awarded to Chaffee County nonprofits from the foundation’s Community Grants Fund, which is supported by donations from local businesses, individual donors and BlueTriton Brands.
Organizations receiving funding from Sangre de Cristo Electric Association’s annual Community Grants program are:
Mini-Blessings, Colorado Farm to Table Inc., Arkansas Valley Advocates for Dyslexia, Ark Valley High Rollers, Cañon City Police Department Disaster Preparedness, Uncaged Today Inc., Foodshed Alliance, Ark-Valley Humane Society, Wet Mountain Fire Protection District, Chaffee County Search and Rescue North, Chaffee County Childcare Initiative, Shining Mountains Montessori School, The Alliance, Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County, Custer County Community Sharing Center, Achieve Inc., Chaffee Housing Trust, Chaffee County Hospitality Inc., Full Circle Restorative Justice, ElevateHER, JJs Helping Paws, Cloud City Conservation Center and Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments WIC.
The organizations awarded funding from the foundation’s Community Grants Fund are:
Arkansas Valley Advocates for Dyslexia, Mini-Blessings, Colorado Farm to Table Inc., Foodshed Alliance, Ark-Valley Humane Society, Ark Valley High Rollers, Collegiate Peaks Chorale, Shining Mountains Montessori School, Chaffee County Search and Rescue North, Chaffee County Childcare Initiative, Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County, The Alliance, Achieve Inc.; Truth Has a Voice Foundation, Chaffee Housing Trust, Chaffee County Hospitality Inc., KHEN 106.9fm Community Radio, Full Circle Restorative Justice, ElevateHER, Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation Inc.
The Chaffee County Community Foundation Community Grants Fund is made possible by donations from local businesses and individuals, including Bluebird Day Mercantile and Lofts, Deerhammer Distilling Company, The Trailhead outdoor sports store, Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, BlueTriton Brands, Diesslin Structures Inc. and The Wool Family Foundation.
“On behalf of CCCF and all those who donated to these funds and contributed to the selection process, we offer our sincere congratulations to all the recipients of this year’s Fall Grants,” CCCF Executive Director Betsy Dittenber said. “It’s so important to support the nonprofits that are providing critical services to our local communities.”
Recipients were determined by the foundation’s Grant Review Committee, which consisted of 11 volunteers who contributed at least 25 hours each to review applicants and make funding recommendations.
Dittenber said, “The time, energy and dedication of our review committee volunteers was incredible. We are always grateful for individuals who help us provide a fair and balanced community review process to steward available funding to high-impact programs and organizations.”
The foundation formed a partnership with Sangre de Cristo Electric Association in 2020 to conduct a community-reviewed, impact-focused process for distributing community grants. The foundation also administers the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association’s matching grant program, which allows nonpolitical, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations in the four-county region to submit donations for a 100 percent match, up to $1,000 per calendar year.
Sangre de Cristo’s annual grant awards provided funds this year to eight organizations serving Fremont County, four serving Lake County, two serving Custer County and 17 serving Chaffee County.
Dittenber said the 2022 Fall Grant Cycle process shifted from project-based funding to operating funding, which helps the nonprofit sector cover “difficult to pay for” expenses that are inherently necessary for the program to exist.
Launched in 2020, the foundation’s Community Grants Fund program is an area of interest fund to which local businesses are encouraged to donate 1 percent of annual profits to support the community. Since the fund’s creation, 12 local businesses and individual donors have contributed to the Community Grants Fund, allowing the foundation to administer $18,755 to 21 organizations as part of the Fall Grants Cycle.
