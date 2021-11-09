As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is responding with new restrictions.
Chaffee County Public Health reported 138 cases since Nov. 1 as of Monday afternoon, more than half the total number of cases reported for the entire month of October.
HRRMC announced in a Friday press release it has begun implementing several restrictive measures in response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Chaffee County.
Allison Gergley, director of marketing and public relations for HRRMC, said Monday the restrictions set Friday will remain in place as county metrics had not improved.
The measures currently in place include:
• Visitors are not allowed at this time.
• All patients entering the hospital will continue to be screened upon entry. Patients must verbally attest to the absence of COVID-19 symptoms, and temperatures will be actively checked by staff. Patients must enter through the Emergency Department on weekends.
• The café is closed to all nonemployees.
• The HRRMC Gift Shop is closed.
• Masks continued to be required at all times when entering the facilities.
Outpatient services are still available at this time.
HRRMC continues to follow direct guidance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, however, Gergley said more changes may occur.
For the latest updates visit HRRMC.com or call 719-530-2217.
