Dear Editor:
As a law abiding American, I’m ashamed and frightened of what I see taking place where some Democrat mayors and governors are running the cities and states.
There is hatred for police that I’ve not witnessed in my lifetime. Besides wanting to defund law enforcement, some would prefer eliminating our men and women in blue altogether. And why? To regain power is probably the answer to that question.
These officials not only allow, but obviously are promoting anarchy, arson, rioting, destruction of property and murder. They seem to prefer mob anarchy and lawlessness to law and order.
All the disorder is not accidental. It is happening by design with a laser-focused purpose … Marxism.
Marxists hate America. Now, instead of outwardly perpetuating a “military style” revolution, Marxists have evolved into cultural Marxists by using education, media, politics and even religion to transform our way of life.
Recently, in Rochester, New York, a group of Black Lives Matter activists began harassing diners located on sidewalks by screaming in their face, throwing chairs, knocking cutlery off the tables and threatening to kill them.
During this same encounter, NYPD arrested seven white, rich and “privileged” members of The New Afrikan Black Panther Party, “a political organization devoted to achieving the complete and total liberation of all oppressed peoples from Amerikan imperialist capitalism.”
One in the aforementioned group that caused about $100,000 of damage was named Clara Kraebber, a 20-year-old college student who lives in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, whose mother is an architect and father a child psychiatrist.
Claire Severine, a 27-year-old model who lives in a ritzy neighborhood, Washington Heights, near Manhattan, New York was another arrested.
These “entitled” people are not among “the oppressed.” Rather, they have been “educated” to hate America and themselves by a corrupt educational society.
Teddy Roosevelt, in April of 1908 claimed, “When compared with the suppression of anarchy every other question sinks into insignificance. The anarchist is the enemy of humanity, the enemy of all mankind, and his is a deeper degree of criminality than any other.”
The 2020 election will give you a choice of leadership. As Victor Davis Hanson described, it is a choice “between whether you want civilization and you believe that America doesn’t have to be perfect to be good … and we are not, in its third century, going to destroy all that people died for, or (whether) you feel it was inherently flawed with a cancer and we have to use radiation, chemotherapy and kill the host to kill the cancer.”
Judith Anne Smith,
Salida
