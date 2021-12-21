Some interesting tombstones can be found in cemeteries. One of those at Fairview Cemetery is engraved with the profile of a young man in a football helmet. It marks the grave of Oliver Brenton, 20.
Brenton was the star football player on Coach Harold White’s team. In those days young men who were still in school until age 20 could continue to play football. This happened sometimes because they had to take time off from school to work or help their families.
Brenton was captain of the team in 1936. To his coach, Harold White, he became more like a son. When Brenton’s parents moved from Salida, he stayed behind, living with his friend Floyd “Tuffy” Chambers’ family. On weekends coach White, Brenton and some of his other players frequently hunted together. It was on one of those hunts, on Jan. 9, 1937, that White accidentally shot and killed Brenton.
They and Chambers were hunting rabbits in Moffat. They found an old barn that was literally falling apart. Brenton entered to stomp on the rotting floor and chase out any rabbits that might be underneath. White and Chambers waited outside, ready to fire when the rabbits came out. White had a .22 rifle and Chambers had a shotgun.
Brenton was stomping on the floor and then got down to look through a hole in the floor. Just as he did that, White happened to fire a shot under the floor. Then there was silence. The stomping stopped. White found Brenton lying with his head in the hole, unconscious and bleeding from a bullet wound over his right eye.
One can only imagine the horror of that sight. White and Chambers got Brenton in their vehicle and took him to a doctor in Saguache. From there he was rushed to the Denver & Rio Grande Hospital in Salida, where G.W. Larimer pronounced him dead.
Coach White was overcome with grief. Not only was Brenton one of his star players, but he was like a son. He had played his last high school game at age 20 at Cañon City and had a promising career ahead of him. For three years he was an All-State fullback and in 1936 he was chosen All-State quarterback. He never played a losing game. In addition to being an outstanding athlete, he was a diligent student, ranking near first in his class.
He was described in The Salida Daily Mail Record as one of the greatest football players ever produced in the United States with a brilliant college career ahead of him. He was besieged with college offers, and his ambition was to become an engineer.
All that came to a halt on that tragic Saturday afternoon on Jan. 9, 1937.
For White the death of his star player brought a horrific end to what had been a fabulous career in Salida. He came to Salida in 1930 to find the Salida High School team at the bottom of the South Central League. Salida had discontinued football from 1918 to 1922 because of the death of a player named Cope in a game.
Three years after White arrived, the Salida team had its first league football championship. From there the team was stopped only once in the semifinals in the state playoffs when quarterback Frankie Gentile and several others were sick with the flu.
The next season they won their first state championship and they did it again in 1934 and 1935.
The Denver Post stated that Brenton was unanimously regarded as the best football player Salida ever turned out and concluded – who knows how great he would have been?
White received many messages of sympathy and later the Salida High School football field was named White Field in his honor, but that probably did little to ease the pain of the tragic accident that claimed the life of his star player.
Oliver Brenton’s tombstone has this inscription: “On him and on his high endeavors the light of praise shall shine forever.”
