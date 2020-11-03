Equity markets finished higher Monday, bouncing off last week’s 6 percent drop.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were above 0.85 percent for the first time since June, but are still half of their level before the pandemic began.
The ISM manufacturing data released showed a two-year high, adding buoyancy to the market.
The materials and industrials sectors led the way higher, with the tech sector lagging, while small-caps are notably higher as well, signaling the pendulum of sentiment has swung toward optimism to start the week.
Markets appear today to be shrugging off news of renewed lockdown measures in England.
Increased COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have renewed concerns over the pace of the domestic economic recovery heading into the winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.