Salida Sunrise Rotary Club invites community nonprofit groups to showcase what they do for Salida and Chaffee County at the club’s 10th anniversary celebration from 1-5 p.m. Aug. 29 in Riverside Park.
Booth space will be free for nonprofits who want to participate, a press release stated. To sign up, groups can complete a short form at https://salidasunriserotary.com – click on 10th Anniversary Celebration on the left menu, then look for the link to nonprofit booths.
Contact information for questions is available on the form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.