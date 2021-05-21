by Mountain Mail Staff
Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce will host its 2021 Golf Scramble from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today at the Salida Golf Club.
Participants in the event have already preregistered.
Golfers will compete for prizes in such categories as lowest gross score, lowest net score, closest to pin, most accurate drive and longest drive.
Teams, which each must include at least one player of the opposite sex, will play a nine-hole round and be allowed one mulligan each.
