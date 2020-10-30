Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Noah Eugene Morfitt, 42, of Moffat, Oct. 25, on charges of failure to drive in a single lane and driving a vehicle under revocation. He was released on a summons.
Michael Dean Snider, 38, of Salida, was arrested Oct. 23, on charges of domestic violence and harassment. He was held without bond.
Jeffrey Howard Snider, 50, of Moffat, was arrested Oct. 23, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Teresa Jo Sutfin, 51, of Buena Vista, was arrested Oct. 23, on charges of prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Stormy Renee Erbschloe, 38, of Salida, was arrested Oct. 23, on charges of domestic violence and harassment. She was held without bond.
Karyn Louise Hartman, 38, of Salida, was arrested Oct. 22, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol – per se, driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic offense – speeding 32 mph over the limit. She was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Martin Blake Stinnett, Jr., 31, of Buena Vista, was arrested Oct. 22, on two warrants charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Alexander Collazo, 50, of Ruidoso Downs, New Mexico, was arrested Oct. 22, on two warrants charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $5,100 bail.
Levi Taylor Herrera, 29, of Salida, was arrested Oct. 20, on charges of criminal mischief – private, domestic violence, harassment and obstruction of a telephone. He was held without bond.
Aaron Michael Larson, 34, of Salida, was arrested Oct. 19, on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
