Colorado High School Activities Association has agreed to make changes to its rules and procedures as part of a recent resolution of a discrimination complaint.
The complaint, filed against CHSAA under the American with Disabilities Act, related to a student athlete with diabetes who was disqualified from participating in an event at a state championship swim meet, a press release stated.
The family of the high school swimmer filed the complaint with the Department of Justice.
The student, who has Type 1 diabetes, was disqualified from swimming in an event during the 2021 state meet for having adhesive tape covering a continuous glucose monitor that he wears to monitor his blood sugar.
Minutes before the start of the event, a referee saw the piece of 2-by-2-inch adhesive tape covering the monitor and disqualified him from the race.
CHSAA is the primary governing body for high school athletic activities throughout Colorado, and the 2021 state swim meet was covered by the organization’s constitution, bylaws and swimming-specific rules.
Under the ADA and its implementing regulations, entities like CHSAA are required to make reasonable modifications in policies, practices or procedures when necessary to avoid discrimination on the basis of disability unless the modification would fundamentally alter the nature of the goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages or accommodations.
To resolve the complaint, CHSAA agreed to take several steps to address how it will respond when student participants with disabilities who are participating in CHSAA-sponsored activities, or their coaches, seek modifications of the rules for those activities.
• Clarify in its activity-specific rules that students with disabilities may participate in CHSAA-sponsored activities while using adhesive tape on medical devices if they provide medical documentation;
• Adopt an internal procedure for evaluating requests from students with disabilities for reasonable modifications of CHSAA’s bylaws or the activity-specific rules, with such requests promptly evaluated by CHSAA assistant commissioners.
• Amend CHSAA’s bylaws to make clear that a student with a disability, or their coach, can seek an on-the-spot reasonable modification from a referee at games, meets, competitions or other CHSAA-sponsored activities, and that the referee can grant such a request if it is readily apparent that the medical device is intended to address a disability.
• Make reasonable efforts to notify schools, coaches, students and referees of these policy changes to CHSAA’s bylaws and activity-specific rules.
• Provide training for CHSAA employees, contractors, agents and volunteers on the requirements of the ADA.
The agreement is not an admission of any violation or liability by CHSAA and covers all activities subject to the organization’s rules and bylaws.
U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan said of the outcome, “All students with disabilities deserve the same opportunities to participate in high school sports and activities as students without disabilities.
“We are pleased that CHSAA has agreed to adopt policies that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.”
