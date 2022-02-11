Preschool childcare in Chaffee County got a boost from the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners Tuesday as $150,000 of $500,000 in excess funds from the Department of Human Services was earmarked for Chaffee County Early Childhood Council.

The $350,000 balance will go toward the affordable housing project Jane’s Place, matching funds from Salida City Council.

Commissioners Rusty Granzella and Greg Felt voted for the motion, and Commissioner Keith Baker voted against.

Baker favored allotting the entire $500,000 to Jane’s Place.

Granzella said that while he wanted to see Jane’s Place move forward, he wanted to provide resources for preschool childcare.

Preschool childcare has been scarce in recent years in the county.

In other business, commissioners unanimously approved a lease between the county and Lisa Scanga and Jennifer Bright for use of Chaffee County Fairgrounds acreage.

A lot line elimination for the Brinkman property in Maysville was unanimously approved.

Commissioners also approved a request for a boundary line adjustment for property owned by Harold Starbuck, Melissa Starbuck and Amy Bennett; Paul and Cheryl Jensen; and Cinda and Kenneth Perse at 7112 CR 125 and 8080 and 8075 W. U.S 50.

They approved a Southern Colorado Economic Development District invoice.

Commissioners continued consideration until March 1 for both the Ogden major subdivision preliminary and final plat and the Tomkiewicz/Fortier heritage water subdivision exemption.