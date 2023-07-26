Cops collect tips for Special Olympics

Retired Colorado State Trooper Sam Trujillo, left, and Sgt. Don DeLorme of Lake County Sheriff's Office, right, finish up a Tip-a-Cop event June 22 at Jan's Restaurant in Buena Vista. Law enforcement volunteers raised $1,128 for Special Olympics Colorado at the event. A second Tip-a-Cop fundraiser will be held Saturday at Romeo's Pancakes in Salida.