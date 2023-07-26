Cops collect tips for Special Olympics

Current and retired law enforcement officers will wait tables Saturday at Romeos’ Pancakes, 640 E. U.S. 50, for their annual Tip-a-Cop fundraiser. They will be raising money for Special Olympics Colorado by serving food to and collecting tips from restaurant patrons from 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Buena Vista event, held July 22, at Jan’s Restaurant, raised $1,128 for the organization which provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
For more information about Tip-a-Cop visit SpecialOlympicsCO.org/letr/tip-a-cop. For more information about Special Olympics visit SpecialOlympics.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.