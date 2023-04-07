Salida City Council unanimously passed Resolution 2023-16, which declares the city’s intent to “reimburse certain expenditures from the proceeds of Certificates of Participation to be issued by the city” during a regular meeting Tuesday.
The city will issue $3 million in Certificates of Participation sometime this summer, to be used to cover costs for the new fire station.
The resolution will meet federal Internal Revenue Service requirements regarding reimbursement regulations, such as purchase of land.
Aimee Tihonovich, city finance director, said certificates are used throughout the country for funding and are a good fit for governments.
She said they bypass the Colorado Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights requirement for a citizen vote, since they are tax-exempt lease financing agreements.
“Certain costs for the fire station have been and will continue to be incurred prior to the issuance of the COPs,” Tihonovich said in a memo to the council. “Land, architectural and design fees, and other preliminary costs can be significant costs of the project incurred prior to incurring the obligation.
“Passing this resolution gives the city the option to reimburse itself from proceeds of the anticipated certificate issuance if that proves to be the most fiscally responsible option.”
After consulting with the city’s COP broker, Tihonovich said the minimum denomination of a certificate is $5,000, which is sold through brokers. While certificates could be purchased by local investors through a broker-dealer firm, they usually aren’t issued directly to residents interested in purchasing them.
The new station, which is currently estimated to cost about $15.3 million, will be funded entirely by the city but will house both the city and South Arkansas Fire Protection District equipment and personnel.
Tihonovich said the South Ark district will not be on the hook for any of the costs at this time.
The new building at 611 Oak St. will be 20,345 square feet, with work and living areas and an apparatus bay sized to hold all current fire equipment for both the Salida Fire Department and South Arkansas Fire Protection District. The building will also be wired to accommodate possible future electronic fire vehicles.
When asked if the bays would be large enough, Fire Chief Doug Bess said they would, but with new construction in town, the current ladder truck may need to be updated in the future.
The work area will include offices, training and meeting rooms, while the living area includes private bunk rooms, two locker rooms with showers, laundry and fitness rooms, a kitchen and a day room.
The building will contain a decontamination area for firefighters to use after returning from a fire. It will also contain a vehicle exhaust system in the apparatus bay and training facilities for rescue exercises. There is also space on the grounds for a possible future live-fire training location.
The building has been designed with the Salida Climate Action Plan in mind, including a geothermal system, will have no natural gas, lots of natural daylight and a solar-panel-ready infrastructure.
A museum will also be included in the building.
In other business, council unanimously passed two ordinances and two resolutions that approved the annexation, rezoning and approval of annexation of the Groover property.
Council added an amendment honoring the agreement the Groovers had with the city regarding water and wastewater tap fees.
Prior to Jan. 3, the city, in Chapter 13 of the Salida Municipal Code, designating two customer classes for accessory dwelling units, nonrental and rental. Nonrental units received a deferral to water and wastewater fees.
As the Groovers began the process of annexation before this was changed, the council’s amendment agreed to honor it.
Other items the council approved include:
• A resolution adopting the Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan.
• A new lodging and entertainment liquor license for Rocky Mountain Mercantile, 119 E. First St.
• Two proclamations, the first declaring April Arab American Heritage Month and the second proclaiming April 15-22 International Dark Sky Week.
