Salida City Council unanimously passed Resolution 2023-16, which declares the city’s intent to “reimburse certain expenditures from the proceeds of Certificates of Participation to be issued by the city” during a regular meeting Tuesday.

The city will issue $3 million in Certificates of Participation sometime this summer, to be used to cover costs for the new fire station.

