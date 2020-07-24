Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Austin Taylor Strickland, 27, of Salida, July 11, on charges of assault in the third degree, domestic violence and obstruction of a telephone. He was held without bond.
Dylan Jay Maurstad, 25, of Salida, was arrested July 7, on warrants charging two counts of fugitive of justice and one of failure to comply. He was held without bond.
Michael David Brown, 58, of Colorado Springs, was arrested July 7, on a charge of disorderly conduct. He was issued a summons.
Jason Luther Willis, 42, of Buena Vista, was arrested July 7, on a charge of prohibited use of a weapon. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Dylan Jacob Phelps, 23, of Salida, was arrested July 6, on a Larimer County warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $400 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
