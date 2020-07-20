Colorado Office of State Controller released an interim report Friday as required by the Department of the Treasury Office of Inspector General.
The report includes costs incurred from March 1 through June 30.
Key findings include the following:
The state has fully allocated the $1.674 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) pursuant to the CARES Act. Of that total, $1.1 billion, or 70 percent, has already been transferred to agencies and sub-recipients for expenditure.
The state expects to expend 100 percent of the federal funding by the end of 2020 and potentially much sooner.
Despite these federal resources, the state estimates additional funding gaps for responding to the public health emergency after Dec. 30 and preventing drastic budget cuts in the next fiscal year.
The National Governors Association has urged the U.S. Congress to provide states with $500 billion in relief funding to help weather the fiscal challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress has yet to act on the next round of relief funding for cash strapped states.
This preliminary reporting of expenditures reflects costs incurred as of June 30 and will increase as the state completes all accounting entries for FY 2019-20.
