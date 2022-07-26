Residents of Buena Vista will protest their post office from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the corner of Brookdale and U.S. 24.
For more than six years, in-town residents have been fighting to have post office box rental rates removed because they have no other way of receiving their mail, a press release stated. Rates have reached $166 for the smallest box.
The town has no home delivery within town limits. Rural delivery to homes outside town limits is free. Other communities within the state have free post office box service for in-town residents or free home delivery.
In addition, BV Citizens for a Better Post Office states that postal services have deteriorated. The group reports packages and other mail are lost, misplaced or delayed. Medicines are lost, as are bills, checks and important documents. Counter hours are shorter and there is no Saturday counter service. They said the post office is severely understaffed and efforts to get services improved have been ignored by customer service in Denver and in Washington, D.C.
For more information about the protest, contact Mary Ann Uzelac of BV Citizens for a Better Post Office at 719-395-5649 or 719-581-0197 or Grace Garret at 512-423-3222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.