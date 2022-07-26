Residents of Buena Vista will protest their post office from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the corner of Brookdale and U.S. 24.

For more than six years, in-town residents have been fighting to have post office box rental rates removed because they have no other way of receiving their mail, a press release stated. Rates have reached $166 for the smallest box.

