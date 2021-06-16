Ken Salazar, who grew up in the San Luis Valley and became a state and federal public official, is President Joe Biden’s pick to be ambassador to Mexico.
The announcement was made Tuesday in Washington, D.C. by the White House, which said Salazar’s first language was Spanish.
The United States and Mexico are important trading partners, but also face key issues including high-volume drug smuggling and immigration control.
In 1998, Salazar was elected Colorado attorney general, the first Latino elected to statewide office in Colorado, and was reelected in 2002.
His nomination by the president requires confirmation in the U.S. Senate, where he served from.2005 until 2009, and then was secretary of the Interior Department until 2013 under President Barack Obama.
Salazar, 66, grew up near Manassa, and attended St. Francis Seminary and Centauri High School in La Jara, according to a biography.
Senator Michael Bennet, who replaced Salazar in the Senate, said the nominee would bring “integrity and work ethic and experience and reputation” to the job, according to a Colorado Public Radio report. It reported Bennet said that with Salazar as the nominee the Mexican government would know how seriously Biden is taking the relationship with its southern neighbor.
Colorado’s other U.S. senator, John Hickenlooper, said Salazar may have a unique ability among politicians, according to CPR’s report.
“Of all the people I worked with in politics, Ken Salazar has, perhaps, the greatest ability to bring people together that are seriously crosswise,” Hickenlooper said.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador criticized the United States last month for allegedly interfering with that nation’s sovereignty after the U.S. Agency for International Development said it would fund an anti-corruption and press freedom organization that has been critical of his administration.
The White House announcement pointed out that Salazar is in the fifth generation of a San Luis Valley ranching family. He currently is a partner in an international law firm at its Denver office, representing clients on energy, environment, natural resources and Native American matters.
