DENVER – An attorney for a Salida business that sells canned sparkling water told a judge on Feb. 14 the firm is a multimillion-dollar company.
Attorney Patrick Singer made his comment in reply to a question from the judge at a court conference on a lawsuit the company, DRAM Apothecary, has filed. The attorney did not elaborate on the size of the business.
DRAM’s case against Lee Spirits company alleges it is deceiving consumers by using cans whose design is very similar in appearance to the labeling design the Salida business uses on its cans.
Lee denies the allegation. “There is nothing unique about (DRAM’s) design.”
The company says it produces spirits and spirit-based canned cocktails at a distillery in Monument.
The allegations and denials are in filings in Denver at the U.S. District Court for Colorado. The case is based in part on a federal law against unfair competition and deceptive trade practices.
Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter, overseeing the Feb. 14 scheduling conference, said the design of the cans “looks kind of similar.”
DRAM says a husband-and-wife team built the company from their kitchen and now sells its canned beverages in all 50 states.
Heyseed limited liability corporation filed the lawsuit on Nov. 3. Heyseed does business under the DRAM name and its principal office street address is 331 H St., Suite B, in Salida, according to the lawsuit.
Colorado Secretary of State’s Office business records show that Heyseed’s registered agent is Bradley Becker, and its principal office mailing address is 8495 CR 160.
The lawsuit states DRAM Apothecary began making bitters and beverages in 2011 in Denver, and the name was registered in 2015 as a trade name, before the business moved to Salida in 2017.
The business in 2018 began selling beverages “in distinctively decorated cans depicting abstract forms of just two or three subdued monotone colors on a white or light-pink background,” the lawsuit asserts.
It is the 2018 design that Lee Spirits allegedly began infringing on two years later.
Lee asserts “there is nothing unique about Plaintiff’s design. … although both its cans and the DRAM cans both feature aspects of the popular, and very common boho graphic design style ‘boho’ or ‘bohemia,’ the trade dress of the two products at issue are distinct from one another and in no way likely to be confused.”
Lee does business under the name Sonder Libations Co.
The Salida business is asking for a jury to award unspecified monetary damages from Lee for losses it allegedly sustained due to the company. Heyseed also is seeking compensation for “unjust enrichment,” which occurs when one entity is enriched at the expense of another in circumstances that a law considers unjust.
Another defendant, Jeremy Worley, is identified as a graphic designer who worked on behalf of Lee. Both defendants contend the lawsuit is “frivolous, groundless, vexatious litigation.”
The case remains in its early stages. A trial is not scheduled before next year if the litigants don’t reach a settlement.
Attorneys for the three litigants are in Denver.
