A Church, 419 D St., will host its annual Ski Swap fundraiser Friday and Saturday at the church.
The event is a fundraiser for mini-grants A Church offers to social programs and community events, according to a press release.
Anyone who wants to sell winter gear should drop off their items – no more than 10 – between 1 and 6 p.m. Nov. 12. Eighty percent of the sale will go to the seller and 20 percent will go to A Church. A $2 cash processing fee is charged for each item.
The Ski Swap will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 13. Admission costs $5, which includes a raffle ticket for items such as a Monarch season pass and goods from other businesses. Additional raffle tickets cost $5.
Visit Achurchsalida.org or call 312-607-6916 for more information.
