AVHS collects 1,327 pounds of dry dog food, $500 from HCB

Ark-Valley Humane Society collected 1,327 pounds of dry pet food during a drive from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at High Country Bank, 7360 U.S. 50 in Salida.
AVHS volunteers were on scene to collect and transport the food. The organization received 96 cans of wet pet food as well.
High Country Bank also donated $500 to AVHS. The bank encouraged donations by giving $1 to AVHS for every pound of pet food donated up to a maximum of $500, which was met Friday.
Emy Luebbering, event organizer, said, “We are incredibly grateful to High Country Bank for hosting this event for the animals of Ark-Valley Humane Society. It was a big success with a great turnout on a warm Friday afternoon. Thank you to everyone who donated and to our amazing volunteers for helping at this event.”
The Humane Society’s next pet food drive is Friday at High Country Bank in Buena Vista, 516 U.S. 24. That event will also run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
