by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
With the closure of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon due to mudslides, Colorado Department of Transportation announced it will suspend and postpone some other projects around the state to handle increased traffic rerouted off I-70.
Lisa Schwantes, CDOT Southwest Colorado regional communications manager, said CDOT suspended construction work this past week on U.S. 50 at the Little Blue Creek Canyon site.
Schwantes said they may continue the suspension for another week but have not decided yet.
Michelle Peulen, CDOT Region 2 communications manager, said the planned closure on U.S. 285 for bridge replacement over the south fork of the South Platte, which had been scheduled to start Monday, is being postponed.
Originally traffic was to be rerouted through Hartsel on Colo. 9 and U.S. 24.
Peulen said she did not know at this time when the project would begin.
Because of detouring off I-70, more traffic can be expected on U.S. 50 and U.S. 285 at this time.
