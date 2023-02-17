Ending their regular season as league champions for the first time since 1992, the Salida High School boys’ basketball team scorched the rival Buena Vista Demons 70-46 Wednesday at home.
Salida is now 18-1 overall and 14-0 in 3A/4A Tri-Peaks League, and BV is 6-13 overall, 5-9 in league.
The Demons came out hot in the first quarter, overtaking Salida senior Tristan Jackson’s early baskets with a couple of 3-pointers before senior Chase Diesslin tied the score at 6-6 five minutes in.
The Spartans took the lead, but the Demons did not give up easily, never trailing by more than a few points. The quarter ended with Salida ahead 13-12.
“We knew it would be tough going in,” junior Daniel Edgington said. “Rivalry games always are.”
The Demons kept pace with Salida throughout most of the second quarter, but the Spartans gradually gained ground with a couple of shots from senior Nate Yeakley and led 29-22 at halftime.
Coach Adam Christensen said he expected the Spartan team to play better, but he was never worried. “They (Buena Vista) came out with better energy than we did.”
The Spartans were also slow on defense rotations, he said, which they’ve been struggling with in recent games.
In the third quarter, the Spartans picked up their pace with several shots from Diesslin, Yeakley and Jackson for a total of 20 in the quarter, which ended with the Spartans up 49-35.
Salida doubled BV’s scoring in the last quarter, with 3-pointers by sophomores Ryan Osness and Dylan Grant and senior Eddie Glaser. Christensen said the last quarter was his favorite, and it was good to get Glaser into the game on senior night.
The team did well getting the ball inside and running their 1-2-1-1 press well, he said. Three Spartans – Jackson, Diesslin and Yeakley – made dunks in the game, which he didn’t think had happened yet this season.
Jackson in particular did great on both the glass and posting up, Christensen said. Jackson made 26 points, 12 rebounds and eight free throws. Yeakley made 13 points and 10 rebounds. Diesslin scored 12 points.
“It was nice to get a win against a rival and end the regular season on a win,” Christensen said. The Spartans can improve their guarding of the arc and not force passes, he said.
The Spartans will play in the first round of districts on Tuesday, against the winner of the game between the eighth- and ninth-ranked teams.
