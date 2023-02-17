League champions!

Salida High School senior Tristan Jackson takes the basketball up the lane Wednesday during the Spartans’ home game against the rival Buena Vista Demons. The Spartans won 70-46 to finish the season as league champions for the first time since 1992.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Ending their regular season as league champions for the first time since 1992, the Salida High School boys’ basketball team scorched the rival Buena Vista Demons 70-46 Wednesday at home.

Salida is now 18-1 overall and 14-0 in 3A/4A Tri-Peaks League, and BV is 6-13 overall, 5-9 in league.

