Colorado Department of Transportation will repair a bridge on U.S. 50 between Howard and Coaldale at mile post 238.5. Work will begin Monday and is expected to take one week to complete.
The bridge is located about 16.5 miles east of Salida. Repair work will include installation of 13 new metal box beams that will reinforce existing wood timber girders.
Crews will work from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and motorists can expect full stops, lane shifts and one-lane alternating traffic guided by a portable light signal.
The temporary light signal will be in place during the day with normal traffic flow during the night.
Expect up to 15 minute delays and allow extra travel time. A speed reduction of 40 mph will be in place and motorists are advised to slow and use extreme caution when approaching and driving through the work zone over the bridge.
