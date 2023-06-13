Roaring Fork wins bout

Ark Valley High Rollers jammer Morgan “Swedish Heft” Scott, left, and Rachel “Pink” Hanna of Glenwood Springs’ Roaring Fork race away from the pack. Roaring Fork won Saturday’s roller derby bout, 189-176.

 Photos by Lijah Sampson

Roaring Fork from Glenwood Springs won, 189-176, a hot and furious pride-themed roller derby bout against the Ark Valley High Rollers Saturday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.

The teams were evenly matched in the first period and were briefly tied in the last minute of the half before Roaring Fork pulled ahead to go into halftime up 79-65. Throughout the second half, Roaring Fork maintained a slim lead of less than 20 points, with Ark Valley relentlessly on their back.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.