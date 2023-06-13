Roaring Fork wins bout

Roaring Fork from Glenwood Springs won, 189-176, a hot and furious pride-themed roller derby bout against the Ark Valley High Rollers Saturday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
The teams were evenly matched in the first period and were briefly tied in the last minute of the half before Roaring Fork pulled ahead to go into halftime up 79-65. Throughout the second half, Roaring Fork maintained a slim lead of less than 20 points, with Ark Valley relentlessly on their back.
At 14 minutes, Morgan “Swedish Heft” Scott regained 20 points for AVHS to put them hot on Roaring Fork’s tail at 126-129. Both teams were eager to pull ahead, and trips to the penalty box became frequent for both sides, including a brief moment when there were no jammers on the track.
The race remained close until the very last seconds, but AVHS couldn’t quite catch up.
“That was fun; that was close and I loved it,” Scott said after the match.
“Ark Valley is such a great, classy team to skate against,” said Rachel “Pink” Hanna, one of Roaring Fork’s speedy jammers.
