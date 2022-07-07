Major indexes closed higher as markets kept Tuesday’s rally going Wednesday.
The market gains accelerated in the afternoon after the Federal Reserve reiterated its strong commitment to combating high inflation, even if it causes economic growth to slow.
The yield curve inverted yesterday, as worries around an overly aggressive Fed persist, but the 10-year yield rose Wednesday to near 3 percent, with most other major developed-nation government bond yields also rising, after the Fed hinted at another big rate hike in July.
Oil fell below $100 per barrel Tuesday, and the sell-off seemed to continue Wednesday, with oil hovering around $98 per barrel after briefly falling to around $95 per barrel earlier in the day.
Oil has been volatile this year, as markets try to keep up with quickly changing supply-demand dynamics.
On the international front, European stocks jumped after a deep sell-off over the last week, while Asian markets are lower.
One sector that is almost immediately impacted by Federal Reserve interest rates is housing, which saw a slowdown in mortgage demand for the second week in a row, even as mortgage rates ease.
Applications to refinance a home mortgage are down 78 percent from a year ago.
Home-purchase applications have fallen 17 percent from a year ago, pointing to softening demand from new homebuyers due to affordability concerns.
Inventory, which has been historically low over the last two years, is starting to recover, up 18.7 percent from a year ago.
Housing has been a source of high inflation for some time, as prices reach record levels while inventory shrinks.
The market will be an important indicator for the Federal Reserve as it pursues its mission to combat high inflation.
With fewer refinances with fewer sales, liquidity will likely somewhat dry up, leaving less cash on hand for consumers to spend, and, from the Fed’s perspective, hopefully reset part of the supply-demand dynamic in the economy.
Investors have been worried that earnings estimates are too lifty, given the slowdown in economic growth and higher input costs weighing on margins.
We’ve already seen falling multiples, which has put downwards pressure on stock prices, but lower-than-estimated earnings and revised lower forward guidance could put further downward pressure on prices if multiples stay at current levels.
The next earnings season will likely give an idea of the impact of tightening Fed policy on growth and provide some insight into the future path of corporate earnings.
