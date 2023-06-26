The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing on a land use application from Aristata Communications for a new monopole communications tower on “Cemetery Hill” during their monthly meeting 6:30 p.m. today at 333 Burnett Ave. After the hearing the board will then consider the land use application.
The board will consider two liquor licenses applications; for a license renewal for Degree’s Market and Hardware and a special events permit request from Chaffee County Democrats.
