The Salida Hospital District board heard a presentation Tuesday by Ben Cairns and Carrie Besnette Hauser of Colorado Mountain College on the possibility of collaboration between the two entities in the nursing studies program.
Cairns said the program, which would include students from other areas in the CMC district, could include clinical rotations at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
He said the nursing program expects to have 64 students starting next year.
Board member Jeff Post said the relationship could be “extremely important” for the community.
Besnette Hauser said, “We recognize the urgency around this.”
She said Salida is not alone in the need to develop a pipeline into a nursing program to meet the current need.
She said CMC looks forward to having a collaboration that works moving forward.
Lesley Fagerberg, HRRMC vice president of fiscal services, presented year-end figures for the hospital.
December showed total operating revenues of $108,096,762, compared to a budgeted amount of $99,158,744.
Total operating expenses for the year were $96,137,914, and the increase in the hospital’s net position came to $15,298,542.
HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko announced the promotion of Heather Roberts to vice president of providers and clinics following the departure of Peter Edis.
Desirae Westphal was promoted to vice president of operations and grievances.
Lezlie Burkley, president of HRRMC Foundation, updated the board on the foundation’s year-end appeal for donations.
As of Tuesday the goal of $20,000 had been surpassed.
She reported a $10,000 corporate sponsorship from High Country Bank and a $2,500 donation from Atmos Energy, which expressed an interest in continuing a partnership with the hospital and offered to help with any heating units needed for new construction, including the planned hospitality house.
