Decisions regarding the opening of Salida School District schools for the 2020-2021 school year will be made at a special school board meeting.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.
Among the action items to be decided are:
• Approval of the superintendent’s recommendation to open in the green mode (least restrictive) with in person instruction, depending on conditions remaining stable for COVID-19.
Precautions under green mode may include: Extra spacing wherever feasible, facemasks, extra hand washing, basic health-checks for all, specials classes with some limitations, all activities supported and random and limited COVID days if needed.
• Approval of hotspots annual pricing as recommended, not to exceed $21,000.
The district would invest in 25 T-Mobile and 25 AT&T hotspots to enhance distance learning capacity.
• Approval of five full-time-equivalent positions for online teachers to be filled through reassignment of staff.
• Approval of a recommendation for HVAC filter improvements, not to exceed a cost of $40,000.
Discussion items include:
• Partnership programming to support the school opening plan.
• Block schedule explanation
• Financial planning document review.
The meeting is accessible to the public via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/83596316042?pwd=UmZqWGhYSVlEVm9OTmFJc056MHdwQT09
Meeting ID: 835 9631 6042
Passcode: Vpeqs9
To listen in by phone dial 346-248-7799 or find your local numberat us02web.zoom.us/u/k6DJrqXXR
Meeting ID: 835 9631 6042
Passcode: 206439
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.