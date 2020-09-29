Dear Editor:
It is fascinating that there are no Trump yard signs in Salida. Yet, there are many Biden signs.
Can it be that Trump opponents are so underhanded that they steal Trump yard signs off of private property?
Our sign was stolen a few nights ago — ah, the thieves are active in the dark where they cannot be seen.
Yes, you are sneaky thieves.
Patricia Skahan
Salida
