Salida High School presents musical starting today

The Salida High School drama Team will present “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at 7 p.m. today in the SHS auditorium, 26 Jones Ave., with additional performances at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for students and are available at GoFan.Co.
The “in-person” performances are directed by Devon Kasper. For Kasper and for Salida music instructor André Wilkins, the show is only the second collaboration in 10 years to bring the community a musical, and a fun performance it is, featuring a cast of SHS students playing sixth-grade spellers who are competing for the title of Champion Putnam County Speller.
The show is a lively one with virtually no spoken lines. Almost everything is in song and well done by the cast of 17 drama team members.
Vice Principal Panch (Wyatt Velharticky) issues some ultra-challenging spelling words to the students, so the show is sure to increase your vocabulary and leave you wondering if such a word really does exist. And the students respond in song and dance, each in his/her unique way, to the challenge of spelling those words.
Underlying their determination to walk away with the title of champion speller are the personal problems each of the students brings with them, which sometimes get in the way of their correct spelling, in which case they are escorted from the stage, sometimes with a rather emotional protest in song. All in all, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” promises a fun evening and afternoon of entertainment.
