Documentation about the owner’s residency is required before Poncha Springs will issue new short lease rental licenses, trustees unanimously decided during town’s regular meeting Monday.
The amendment to the land use code requires bearers of the license to be “bona fide” residents of Chaffee County. Documentation will be in the form of a valid driver’s license reflecting the address of the property owner or current Chaffee County voter registration.
Those who already have a license will be able to renew annually regardless of the eligibility requirements until such time as the property changes ownership.
Trustees began their Monday meeting with a presentation by Cindy Williams and Kim Marquis of Envision Chaffee County on the Chaffee County Recreation Plan update.
After the presentation a public hearing was held regarding the request by Fred Klein for a variance request at his 506 Pinyon Lane property. Klein requested a variance to the front setback for an outbuilding – a shop/garage 5 feet off the lot line in the first layer.
Following the public hearing, the trustees approved the request.
The trustees approved a beer and wine liquor license for Poncha Pub and Grub, LLC, located at 10238 U.S. 50 following another public hearing.
In other business the board of trustees:
• Tabled a discussion on signage requests for Tailwind Crossings.
• Directed staff to work with Jennifer and Joshua Bright, owners of property at 10480 CR 128, on a pre-annexation agreement preparatory to connecting the property to the Poncha Springs water system.
• Unanimously approved a subdivision improvement agreement request by Quarry Station.
• Scheduled a special meeting for 6:30 June 10.
• Reviewed the current public health situational report in regards to COVID-19.
