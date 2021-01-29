Kids’ age 5 to 18 who are looking for something to do are invited to enroll in one of the Chaffee County 4-H programs. Enrollment is open until March 15.
“4-H is more than cows and plows,” said Morgan Young, Colorado State University Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development and Family and Consumer Science. “We offer that, of course, but we have many other programs, among them Home Design and Décor, Heritage Arts, Food Preservation, 4-H Filmmaking, Leathercraft, Sport Fishing, Entomology and Model Rocketry, to mention just a few. They also do community service activities and learn leadership skills.”
Cloverbuds, the youngest 4-H members, age 5 to 7, is an exploratory program that gives kids a sampling of the many different projects available, so by the time they are ready for a regular 4-H club membership at age 8, they have an idea of what they want to pursue.
Chaffee County has more than 110 youth and more than 20 volunteers involved in 4-H. Currently because of COVID-19 restrictions, clubs are meeting via Zoom.
“We’re hoping by spring we’ll be able to meet in person, at least outdoors,” Young said. “We have something for everyone.”
Those interested in enrolling in a 4-H program can call Young at 719-539-6447 for information. Cloverbuds must be age five to seven by December 31, 2020. Older enrollees can ask about specific clubs and projects more to their liking.
Something new that is available for everyone and not just 4-H members is “Camp–In–A-Box” which covered different projects and aspects of the 4-H program.
Anyone can get a box for $10 each at the Extension Office at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds at 10165 CR 120. Camps are usually held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Recent and upcoming programs include Junk Drawer Robotics featuring marshmallow catapults and Bread in a Bag.
“The Camp-In-A-Box program gives kids a taste of what they can do in 4-H and it’s open to everyone,” Young said. “Participants take the box home and on Saturday I lead an activity over Zoom and they get a hands on experience.”
