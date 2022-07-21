Salida hired Christy Doon as the assistant city administrator, a city press release stated Wednesday.
Doon has worked for the past 10 years with the Colorado Department of Local Affairs as the South-Central regional manager, providing technical and financial assistance to local governments in a 10-county region including Salida and Chaffee County.
Prior to that she was a community and economic development specialist for six years with the Department of Local Affairs, Division of Local Government, in Denver.
Doon is currently a faculty member of the University of Colorado – Denver and Adams State University, teaching master’s level coursework in local government administration as well as human resource management and leadership development.
Doon started her career in local government as a Best and Brightest management fellow with the Town of Poncha Springs.
She holds a masters degree in public policy and administration from the University of Colorado – Denver, and a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Dallas.
“We are really excited for Christy to join our leadership team at the city, and she will be a tremendous addition for the city organization and the city council,” Mayor Dan Shore said.
“With the growth of our community and Christy’s deep knowledge of Salida and Chaffee County, the opportunity could not be better for her to take charge of programs in her hometown.
“Her human resource background will also help with a growing and dynamic organization to ensure that employees are treated with dignity and respect, while also being held to high professional standards.”
Doon will join the city’s administrative team in September after transitioning from her position with the Department of Local Affairs.
Doon, her husband and daughter have lived in Salida for the past 10 years.
“Christy has gained a lot of knowledge and experience with the city of Salida and Chaffee County over the years,” Salida City Administrator Drew Nelson, said. “It’s a blessing to have such great local talent already here in Salida to fill a complex and demanding position.”
