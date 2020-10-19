Colorado’s Slow Down Move Over law got an update Sept. 30 and Colorado State Patrol and Gov. Jared Polis wants the public to know about the additions, and the law.
As part of the awareness program, Polis declared today as “Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Day.”
More than a decade old, the law in Colorado requires drivers to move at least one lane away from any tow truck, emergency vehicle, road crew, or public service utility vehicle on the shoulder with its emergency lighting illuminated.
“When you see lights flashing on the roadside, that’s your cue to slow down or move over,” Shoshana Lew, CDOT executive director said.
“Not only is it the law, it’s respectful to our first responders and maintenance crews who risk their lives on our roadways to keep us safe.”
That law was updated Sept. 13 in Colorado to include specifics related to the speeds and speed limits when passing an emergency, tow or maintenance vehicle.
The Colorado Slow Down, Move Over law now states:
“Drivers are required to move at least one lane from the emergency/tow/maintenance vehicle. If they are not able to safely move away at least one moving lane, then they must slow to a safe speed. Safe speed means:
Drivers must slow to 25 mph or less in a 40 mph (or less) zone.
Drivers must slow by at least 20 mph in a 45 mph (or higher) zone.
Again, the “slow down” portion applies only if a motorist cannot safely move over away from the vehicle on the shoulder.
“Adjusting your driving when someone is on the side of the road is not only common courtesy, it’s the law,” Chief Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol said. “Follow the law and save a life. These tragedies do not have to happen if drivers move away and slow down near roadside workers.”
All 50 states have some version of the “move over” law, with one existing in Colorado for more than a decade, yet 30 percent of American motorists do not know their state’s law.
