Today, Salida is a center of tourism and outdoor recreation. Being known as the “Heart of the Rockies,” Salida is a gateway to Browns Canyon, Monarch Ski Area and several fourteeners.
This town’s history even goes all the way before European colonization. The Tabeguache band of Ute people inhabited Salida for years. People of European descent arrived in large numbers in the region during the Colorado Gold Rush of 1858. In 1863, the Conejos Treaty made the Ute leave the area.
Around 1870, what is now Gunnison County started thriving on mining, and the land was recognized for its planting potential. The Denver and Rio Grande Railroad was built and reached Salida on May 1, 1880.
Alexander C. Hunt, who was a territorial governor of Colorado, began planning the new town. At first, this town was called South Arkansas and was so popular that by June 1880, 100 buildings were built.
Due to a variety of reasons, many early buildings were consumed by fire, which caused the city to ban wood-framed buildings in the downtown commercial district.
Did you know that our rivalry with Buena Vista goes all the way back to the 1900s over a title of county seat? Plus, some of the most used buildings were built around 1936.
The town’s name switched from South Arkansas to Salida, which is also the Spanish word for exit. It’s hard to believe how far back this town’s history goes.
