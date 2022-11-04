Scary dolls, pirates and other colorful and flirtatious characters came out to play Oct. 28 and 29 at Salida SteamPlant in the Monarch Madams’ annual “Freakshow,” an adult Halloween-themed talent show with 22 acts.
Partway through the show there was a costume contest, won by Rose Silva, owner of local shop Rumors, who dressed as a Dia de los Muertos skeleton.
The Monarch Madams is a neo-burlesque dance group, meaning it doesn’t hold to limits and allows all genres, styles of dance and genders. Their aim is to empower people through accepting the skin they’re in and embracing it, founder and organizer Hannah Michaels said.
Michaels started the organization in 2020 with some others who were interested. “We wanted the opportunity to do burlesque regularly and needed a group that was open to practicing consistently,” she said.
Monarch Madams offers public classes weekly to those 18 and older. Classes usually meet between 1½ and four hours, or “as long as it takes.”
This was their second year of doing their Halloween burlesque “Freakshow,” the talent show idea conceived by Erin McIntire.
There were no significant changes this year, Michaels said, but the team hit harder with the props and set. Some costumes were bought, while others took hours to make.
To stage the show itself took a lot of connections and “amazing artists” to give their time, as well as community talent, she said.
The show cost $6,000 to put on but didn’t make that much in tickets sold, Michaels said. The actors all get paid some, but no one gets paid for the amount of time put into it. “It’s a complete labor of love,” she said.
“Freakshow” is the Monarch Madams’ main event of the year. Some others include a family-friendly dance for FIBArk, a dance for the Fantasy Faire, and bar pop-ups. They are considering putting on a spring show, but Michaels said it probably won’t be as big.
She said she was most impressed by the amazing group of friends she has. “It’s not just about talent; it’s full of heartfelt people willing to help,” she said.
Vesper Gers, one of the Madams’ main choreographers, said her favorite part of the production was sharing what they love to do and seeing the level of joy and appreciation the audience always came with. “It was a great crowd,” she said.
The Monarch Madams want to emphasize dance and creative expression with body positivity and an embracing of sensuality, to show that beauty and sexy aren’t a size or a shape, Michaels said, which can change one’s life and the way they walk. “You don’t have to try to meet society’s standards. Everyone is beautiful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.