Scary dolls, pirates and other colorful and flirtatious characters came out to play Oct. 28 and 29 at Salida SteamPlant in the Monarch Madams’ annual “Freakshow,” an adult Halloween-themed talent show with 22 acts.

Partway through the show there was a costume contest, won by Rose Silva, owner of local shop Rumors, who dressed as a Dia de los Muertos skeleton.

