Chaffee County collected $544,22.17 in sales tax in March, from merchant sales two months earlier, which was down 7.16 percent from last year.
The county’s year-to-date sales tax collection is $1,786,688.50.
Some of that money is passed on to the county’s municipalities, with $233,860.54 going to Salida, $127,040.07 to Buena Vista and $48,641.47 to Poncha Springs.
For the 0.5 percent emergency services fund, the county brought in $238,441.81.
The county also has a 0.25 percent sales tax, set up in 2018, commonly known as Chaffee Common Ground. That money is divided into four separate funds, with 25 percent going to the first two, 5 percent to the third and 45 percent to the fourth.
The forest health and rural conservation funds, the first two funds, each received $29,805.23, while the recreation impact fund collected $5,961.05, and the remaining, unallocated fund, got $53.69.41. In total, $119,220.92 was collected for all four funds in March.
Those funds are then returned as grants to the county to support their allocated interest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.