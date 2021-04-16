After extending its 2020-21 season by a week, Monarch Mountain closed its season Sunday, setting a record for visitor numbers despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Randy Stroud, Monarch general manager, said in setting its season record, it broke the 200,000 mark for the first time.
The pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season was Monarch’s next best year.
“I sort of felt we were in position for a good year,” Stroud said, “just by what we saw last summer, with the number of people getting into the outdoors, camping, hiking, etc.”
Monarch opened on Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving, and operated 136 days for the season, which is the area’s average days of operation. The 2019 season started Nov. 1.
Stroud said the area saw a “kind of slow” snow year, recording 231 inches at mid mountain, the third lowest total in the past 25 years. At its peak for the season, the area reported a 65-inch mid-mountain base, ending the year at 45 inches.
But the early conditions and snow depth through the year didn’t hold people back, Stroud said.
“It wasn’t really about the snow. People absolutely wanted to ski, to be outdoors, wanting a release,” even if the snow wasn’t what they are used to finding at Monarch.
Customers, he said, drove from Denver just to go tubing, helping to drive a 100 percent increase in the activity.
Monarch, Stroud said, has seen a lot of growth the past three years. He attributed the area’s popularity in part to selling a multiple variety of season passes.
“It has to do with our approach, selling a variety of programs and including payment plans.”
The month of March “was absolutely incredible,” with visitor numbers up 10 percent over previous years.
The increase in visits coincided with the season’s best snow. “That’s when everyone really started having some fun,” he said.
“The irony of all this is we had a record number of skier visits but no single day record.”
With numbers limited by the pandemic on weekends and peak days, more skiers turned out during the week, Monday-Friday, with “higher than ever” weekday visits.
“I said at the start of the season,” Stroud said, “that it would take two of us to tango, our staff and our guests. I couldn’t be more proud of what we accomplished together.”
Monarch has a “pretty special staff and leadership group,” a team that was dedicated to making the season happen, despite the virus.
“We’d like to keep this model going forward” of the past season’s weekday-weekend model, but said of the pandemic, “I just hope we don’t have to do this again.”
Visitors were appreciative “of Monarch just being here,” Stroud said.
With mask mandates and six foot distancing, the area had limitations in the lodge but visitors had a lot more freedom on the mountain.
“People were really thankful. We heard ‘You guys are awesome’ and ‘Thanks for being here.’
“Ninety-nine percent thanked us for keeping public health policies,” including distancing, requiring masks and limiting weekend numbers, though Monarch did hear from the one percent “anti-maskers.”
Monarch’s bar and restaurants were down by about $500,000 because of indoor service limitations, though the increase in ticket sales helped offset some of the fall-off in food and beverage revenue.
Through the season Monarch employs 350 full- and part-time with 50 year-round employees. On a busy day, Stroud said the area might have 220 people working; on a slower day the total drops to 125.
Annual payroll tops $4 million and the entire amount he said “gets fed back into the community, with all our folks living in the county.”
Monarch spends $1 million annually in marketing “just to get people here,” which helps hotels, restaurants and retail shops and businesses as well as getting skiers and snow boarders to the mountain.
