Michael Mosteller was given a three year deferred sentence after pleading guilty to aggravated motor vehicle theft in the second degree.
Mosteller was involved in a string of car thefts from Poncha Springs, Salida, Nathrop and Buena Vista June 18-19.
His attorney told the court Mosteller had been given a bipolar diagnosis and experienced a psychotic break after not taking his medications regularly and other stressors, but that he had done well with regular medication and therapy in Boulder.
Under the plea agreement Mosteller must continue regular therapy, cannot decrease the frequency of therapy without a court order, must remain on prescribed medication and provide monthly updates from his doctor to the court.
After two year’s compliance he can apply for early resolution.
Upon completion of three years probation the felony charge will be dropped and his record sealed.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy said he was sympathetic to Mosteller’s condition “to a degree” and stressed the need for Mosteller to work with his doctor.
He told Mosteller his car theft spree had spurred the local Everbridge system alerting every citizen in the community on that system about the car thefts, which was “very unusual,” and his photo had appeared on the front page of the local newspaper in the act of stealing a car.
Mosteller said he apologized to the community, he appreciated the opportunity and would fulfill his obligations.
