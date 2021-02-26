Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center outpatient pharmacy manager Jonathan Trenary told Salida Hospital District he thought the COVID-19 vaccination program in Chaffee County can be called a huge success.
Between the hospital, public health and local pharmacies, Chaffee County is in the top five counties per capita for COVID-19 vaccine immunization rates Trenary said.
“We’ve actually reached the state goal that the governor set for us all of immunizing greater than 70 percent of the 70-year-olds by the end of February,” he said.
Trenary reported not only had that goal been met for first doses, but that by the end of the month those in 1B.1 group will have received their second dose as well.
“We’re one of the only counties in the state to have actually reached that goal,” Trenary said.
Following Trenary’s report Tuesday, Dr. Daniel Wardrop announced Dr. Joshua Visitacion will take over from him as chief of staff at HRRMC for the next two years.
Lesley Fagerberg, vice president of fiscal services presented the finance report.
Fagerberg told the board the hospital was starting off the new year on a good foot.
The increase in net position was $556,000 compared with a budget of $474,000.
The hospital saw a reduction in gross revenue of about 2.5 percent, which translated to a 1 percent reduction in net operating revenues.
However, the facility was down 2 percent on expenses.
The surgical department is experiencing high volume. Fagerberg said she thought they had the highest number of outpatient surgeries ever in the hospital’s history in January, just shy of 300.
In regular business, the board approved a neurology delineation of privileges.
The board also approved a capital request for the expansion of the breezeway at Buena Vista Health Center.
Board member Jean Moltz reported that the HRRMC Foundation’s mail scholarship will be named in honor of Charlie Forster.
Forster, who recently succumbed to cancer, spent many years on the hospital board of directors and was president of HRRMC Foundation for 16 years.
