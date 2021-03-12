Invasive zebra mussels have been found in “Betta Buddy Marimo Balls,” a product sold at aquarium and pet supply stores in Colorado.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking stores to remove this product.
“We urge all aquarium and pet supply stores to immediately remove this product from their shelves,” said CPW Invasive Species Program Manager Robert Walters. “Zebra mussels are one of our most significant aquatic nuisance species concerns in Colorado. If they enter our waterways, they can wreak havoc on aquatic ecosystems, outdoor recreation, hydroelectric power equipment and the economy.”
Consumers who have recently purchased this product should first freeze or boil the Marimo Balls and dispose of them in the trash. They should not be flushed down the toilet.
Anyone who has recently purchased this product and believes a mussel population is living in their aquarium should contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife Invasive Species Program at 303-291-7295 for proper disposal methods.
