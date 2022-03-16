DENVER – A 71-year-old man has been arrested, charged with arson of the Moffat Post Office last July 17.
A two-page indictment of the man, Donald Renner, was unsealed Tuesday in Denver at the U.S. District Court for Colorado.
A magistrate judge advised Renner of his rights and he pleaded not guilty. Based on a financial affidavit he filled out, the judge appointed an attorney to represent him at taxpayer expense.
Renner was released from custody on a bond and did not have to post bail. His address is not listed on court records.
The indictment does not include any details about the alleged crime, the motive or the extent of damage to the Post Office.
The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Colorado.
A prosecution document shows that the fire was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which has agents who specialize in fire investigations.
