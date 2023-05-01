The Salida Board of Education approved the district’s operational wish list for the 2023-2024 school year in a special board meeting Tuesday.
The board spent 2½ hours discussing the operational wish list as recommended by district business manager Shiela Moore.
The board unanimously approved the wish list, with additional recommendations, which will be finalized by Moore and presented to the board as part of the district’s proposed budget at a special meeting set for May 23.
The board will hold its next regular school board meeting on May 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.