Salida, Buena Vista and Chaffee County are showing their colors to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease. In the coming weeks, businesses will help “Turn Chaffee Purple” and raise money for dementia care and research as part of The Longest Day event of the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado.

Su Casa Furniture & Sleep Shop is up first. The business sponsored its employees on a bike-to-work team the first week of May. The shop owners are donating $20 per employee per day for each individual who elected to bike to work.

