Salida, Buena Vista and Chaffee County are showing their colors to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease. In the coming weeks, businesses will help “Turn Chaffee Purple” and raise money for dementia care and research as part of The Longest Day event of the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado.
Su Casa Furniture & Sleep Shop is up first. The business sponsored its employees on a bike-to-work team the first week of May. The shop owners are donating $20 per employee per day for each individual who elected to bike to work.
“Community has always been so important to us,” Nichole Balaun, owner of Su Casa, said in a press release. “Knowing that Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia affect all of us, if not now then in the future, we want to help shine a light on resources and support in Colorado. That’s why we’re donating $20 per employee per day for them to ride their bikes to work because healthy, well-rested bodies help ensure healthy brains.”
“Su Casa is helping raise awareness of Alzheimer’s and funds to serve the 76,000 Coloradans living with this tragic disease,” said Stephanie Foster, development manager for the Alzheimer’s Association o Colorado. “Between now and June 21, the summer solstice, businesses and individuals across the country will be creating a wide variety of activities to help in the battle against Alzheimer’s.”
As part of Turn Chaffee Purple, in the coming weeks businesses and individuals will be conducting yoga classes, sewing fidget blankets for memory care residents, hosting a benefit movie event, decorating downtown Buena Vista in purple ribbons and more.
The Alzheimer’s Association provides information, programs and services at no charge to families living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. For more information, go to www.alz.org or call the association’s free 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
